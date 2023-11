Smith racked up nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists across 12 minutes during Monday's 152-111 win over San Antonio.

Smith helped fuel a 49:36 rebounding edge for Indiana, although most categories were dominated by the Pacers on Monday, including 57.9 percent shooting as a team. Smith hasn't exceed 21 minutes in a game thus far, but his per-36 minute averages yield 24.0 points and 12.4 rebounds.