Smith is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns due to low back spasms.

Smith didn't play Tuesday due to the back issue and was initially listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup versus Philadelphia. He was cleared to play versus the 76ers but logged just nine minutes. If Smith is out for the second half of Indiana's back-to-back set, Obi Toppin, Jarace Walker and Aaron Nesmith would be candidates for increased roles.