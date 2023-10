Smith is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to a left knee sprain.

Smith posted eight points (4-7 FG), two rebounds, one steal and one block in 16 minutes during Monday's loss to the Bulls, but he apparently tweaked his knee during the contest as well. The severity isn't yet known, but if Smith is sidelined, Isaiah Jackson, Aaron Nesmith and Daniel Theis would be candidates for slightly increased playing time off the bench behind Myles Turner.