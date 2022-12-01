Smith (face) didn't return to Wednesday's loss to Sacramento.
Smith once again finished with a superb offensive outing, as the forward reached the 22-point mark for a second time in three games. However, Smith left early due to a facial injury. He'll presumably be tabbed questionable for the Pacers' next contest Friday against Utah.
