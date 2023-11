Smith left Tuesday's game against the 76ers with a head injury and will not return. He finished with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one assist in three minutes.

The Pacers are simply calling this a head injury for now, but Smith is being transported to a local hospital for additional testing out of an abundance of caution. The Pacers are off until Sunday after Tuesday's game, so hopefully Smith will be ready by then. If not, Isaiah Jackson may be asked to step in as the backup center.