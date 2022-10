Smith won't return to Friday's game aginst the Spurs after being hit in the face, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

The extent of the damage to Smith is unclear, but it could also call into question his availability for Saturday evening's game against the Pistons. If he's unable to go, either Oshae Brissett or Isaiah Jackson could be in line to get the starting nod. Smith collected just two points and two rebounds over seven minutes before his departure.