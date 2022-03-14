Smith finished with 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 131-128 loss to the Hawks.

With Sunday's effort, Smith snapped a three game streak of not recording a double-double. He's blocked seven shots over his past three games, which has been a factor in mitigating his sub-30 minutes per game. Per-36 minutes, Smith is averaging 17.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, while knocking down 39.1 percent of his threes.