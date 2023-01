Smith racked up 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes off the bench during Monday's 122-114 victory over the Raptors.

The third-year forward led the Pacers in rebounding en route to his sixth double-double of the season, and his second in the last six games. Smith's role is too inconsistent to rely on him in season-long fantasy formats, but he has some appeal as a DFS dart throw when in the right matchup.