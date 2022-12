Smith recorded 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three blocks in 23 minutes during Friday's 111-108 victory over the Heat.

Smith posted his first double-double since Nov. 18. HIs production has fallen off a bit since moving to the bench, as he is averaging 7.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 assists in 17.0 minutes across five games not starting this season.