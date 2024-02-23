Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said after Thursday's 129-115 win over the Pistons that Smith (back) was available only in an emergency, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Though Smith was cleared to dress Thursday after missing the Pacers' previous four games before the All-Star break with low back spasms, Indiana opted to err on the side of caution with the reserve center. Isaiah Jackson ended up playing the backup minutes behind starting center Myles Turner in Smith's stead, but Carlisle said he anticipates Smith slotting back into the rotation in Sunday's game versus the Mavericks.