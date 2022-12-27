Smith had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over six minutes during Monday's 113-93 loss to the Pelicans.

Coming into the contest, Smith had posted 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 assists in 15.5 minutes over his past eight games (three starts), including a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double in Indiana's previous contest. However, he fell out of the rotation Monday, as Isaiah Jackson (15), Oshae Brissett (12), Goga Bitadze (11), James Johnson (seven) and Terry Taylor (seven) all played more minutes than Smith. The reasoning behind Smith's lack of playing time is unclear, but it's certainly a situation worth monitoring moving forward.