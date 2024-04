Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Heat.

Smith sprained his left ankle in Friday's 126-112 win over the Thunder. Prior to getting injured, he recorded 12 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes. More clarity on his status against Miami should come once he tests out his ankle during pregame warmups, but Isaiah Jackson would likely be the prime beneficiary as frontcourt depth if Smith does not get the green light.