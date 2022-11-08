Smith ended Monday's 129-122 victory over New Orleans with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block over 29 minutes.

Myles Turner's big night stole the show for Indiana, but Smith quietly posted his third double-double of the season. The 2020 first-round pick, who was cast off by the Suns, has started every game thus far and is up to 11.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 blocks per game in 24.2 minutes. His percentages -- 45.2% FG, 29.7% 3PT, 68.2% FT -- leave plenty to be desired, however.