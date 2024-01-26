Smith (back) is available for Friday's game versus the Suns.
Smith will suit up Friday despite dealing with back spasms. The 23-year-old big man has averaged 11.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 assists in 17.2 minutes across his last five appearances.
More News
-
Pacers' Jalen Smith: Dealing with back spasms•
-
Pacers' Jalen Smith: Cleared to play•
-
Pacers' Jalen Smith: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Pacers' Jalen Smith: Ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Pacers' Jalen Smith: Questionable to play Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Jalen Smith: Provides spark off bench in defeat•