Smith (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Smith missed Friday's loss to Sacramento, which was the second night of a back-to-back set, due to back spasms, but he'll return to action Monday. Smith has been productive when available recently, averaging 14.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 23.8 minutes over his last four appearances (one start).