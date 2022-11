Smith contributed six points (2-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 122-119 loss to the Nuggets.

Smith posted his third double-double of the season Monday against the Pelicans, but he had muted production during Wednesday's narrow defeat. He's been held to single-digit scoring totals in four of his last five appearances and has averaged 6.4 points and 7.0 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game during that time.