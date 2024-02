Smith (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

Smith continues to deal with back spasms, but he's been great over the last two weeks when available. He's appeared in five of the last six games (one start), averaging 13.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 23.0 minutes during that stretch. If he sits out Tuesday, Isaiah Jackson would be a candidate for extra minutes behind Myles Turner.