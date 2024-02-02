Smith accumulated 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 24 minutes during Thursday's 109-105 loss to New York.

Smith has been affected by a back injury in recent days, but that didn't seem to be an issue Thursday, as he came close to a double-double off the bench and finished as one of Indiana's top performers in a close defeat against the Knicks. Smith can be prone to having solid games here and there, but his bench role, and the fact Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner are the frontcourt starters, certainly limits his upside going forward.