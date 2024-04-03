Smith will start Wednesday's game against the Nets, Tony East of SI.com reports.
Smith will step into the starting lineup in place of Myles Turner (finger) on Wednesday. In 13 starts this season, Smith is averaging 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds over 22.6 minutes.
