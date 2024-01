Smith will come off the bench for Friday's game against Portland, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Smith will make way for Pascal Siakam as he joins the starting lineup in his debut. Smith's fantasy value could potentially take a big hit with Siakam in town, although he has been playing very well. In his most recent outing against the Kings on Thursday, Smith produced 17 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and one triple in 25 minutes.