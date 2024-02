Smith won't return to Thursday's game against the Warriors due to back spasms. He finished with 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal in 13 minutes.

Smith has battled back spasms at various points this season and should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Knicks until the Pacers provide another update. If Smith isn't available Saturday, Isaiah Jackson would likely step in as the primary backup to starting center Myles Turner.