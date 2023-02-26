Smith closed Saturday's 121-108 win over Orlando with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and five blocks across 20 minutes.

Smith played as the primary backup behind Myles Turner, a role that appears to be fluent from night to night. To put this in perspective, Smith had played in only four of the previous 10 games, logging no more than eight minutes in any of those games. The five blocks marked a season high in that category, but much like the playing time, should be viewed as an outlier as opposed to what we can expect moving forward.