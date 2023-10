Smith posted nine points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks across 23 minutes in Sunday's 127-122 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

Only Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard played more than Smith in the Pacers' preseason opener. He finished with a minus-3 net rating during his time on the court, but his workload is encouraging for continuing to earn developmental reps from Indiana.