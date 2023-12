Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Wednesday that Smith (heel) has started to do things on the court and could return to action within the next 10 days, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Smith has missed Indiana's last seven games due to a left heel contusion and has already been ruled out for Wednesday's contest. Based on Carlisle's comments, Smith can also be ruled out from the Pacers' back-to-back against the Wizards and Timberwolves on Friday and Saturday, respectively.