Smith is close to 100 percent healthy after suffering a mild ankle tweak ahead of training camp, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

After coming over in a mid-season trade from Phoenix, Smith averaged 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds across 22 appearances with Indiana. The 2020 first-round pick should continue to get opportunities to replicate his success from last season, but he could be part of a messy frontcourt rotation until Myles Turner gets moved or is otherwise unavailable.