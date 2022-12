Smith had 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 28 minutes during Monday's 112-104 victory over Golden State.

Smith's efforts have been well above the season rate recently, and he delivered again Monday in a big win over the Warriors. Smith has been particularly effective as a rim protector recently, registering seven blocks over the last three games. If he continues to produce near that level, Smith could find his way into some fantasy lineups.