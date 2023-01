Smith will come off the bench for Friday's matchup with the Hawks, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Smith started in the team's previous contest with Aaron Nesmith (illness) absent but will come off the bench Friday even with Myles Turner (back) also sidelined. Coach Rick Carlisle will instead turn to Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson in the frontcourt. However, given the team's various injuries, Smith should still see a sizable workload.