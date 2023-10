Smith delivered 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds and a block across 12 minutes in Tuesday's 122-103 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Smith is battling for the backup role at center with Daniel Theis, and while a decision won't be made until later in the preseason, he certainly made a good impression in this one. Smith is a force to be reckoned with when given enough minutes, but his role remains to be determined with a few weeks left before the start of the campaign.