Smith supplied three points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal over 12 minutes during Friday's 121-111 win over the Wizards.

After missing Wednesday's game with a knee issue, Smith returned Friday and missed all seven of his field-goal attempts. Before the injury, he averaged 14.8 points and made 54.5 percent of his shots in his previous six contests. While the 22-year-old has started all 25 games he's played this year, he's averaging just 23.0 minutes per game and has played 20 minutes or fewer in six of his last 10 appearances.