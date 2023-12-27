Smith finished with 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 123-117 victory over Houston.

Smith made his first start of the season Tuesday, moving into the opening unit in place of Obi Toppin. Smith did well with the opportunity, nearing a double-double with 12 points and eight rebounds while adding a pair of blocked shots. It remains to be seen if the move will be permanent, so fantasy managers may want to wait to see how things unfold before rushing to the waiver wire. That said, Smith certainly has upside, as he's averaged 23.8 points, 12.5 boards, 1.9 assists and 2.8 three-pointers on a per-36-minute basis this season while shooting 69.5 percent from the field.