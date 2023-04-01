Smith finished Friday's 121-117 victory over the Thunder with 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes.

Smith made the most of his second start in the last three games, leading the game in rebounds en route to his eighth double-double of the campaign. Smith continues to receive increased run with Myles Turner (back) sidelined, averaging 12.8 points and 8.5 boards over 24.5 minutes in that four-game span. The Pacers have minimal incentive to get Turner back on the floor, so Smith could continue to see heavy usage over the final four games of the regular season.