Smith totaled 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 28 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 win over the Pistons.

Smith finally performed up to his full potential in the win, reminding everyone just what he can do on the basketball court. After a disappointing preseason, Smith failed to deliver anything of note over the first two games of the season. That changed here as he put up solid contributions on both ends of the floor. It appears as though his role is secure, so while there will be some bumps in the road, he should be locked in as a 12-team commodity the rest of the way.