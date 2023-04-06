Smith ended with 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 138-129 loss to the Knicks.

With Myles Turner (back) missing six straight games, Smith and Isaiah Jackson have split the starting job evenly with three each. Neither center has topped 30 minutes in this stretch, making the starting role mostly irrelevant. Smith's 19 points led the Pacers, as he has scored in double figures in six straight games. The 23-year-old has had solid block numbers, but he doesn't provide value in many other categories. Smith has double-digit rebounds in just one of his last 30 games.