Smith ended with 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 138-129 loss to the Knicks.

With Myles Turner (back) sitting out six straight games, Smith and Isaiah Jackson have split duties on the top unit, making three starts at center apiece. Neither center has topped 30 minutes in this stretch, but both have managed to maintain fantasy relevancy. Smith's 19 points led the Pacers on Wednesday, and he has scored in double figures in six straight games. The 23-year-old is shooting 55.7 percent from the field over that stretch and has also chipped in 7.5 boards, 1.2 blocks, 1.2 three-pointers, 1.2 assists and 0.7 steals per contest.