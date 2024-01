Smith finished with 15 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 19 minutes during Sunday's 117-110 loss to the Suns.

Smith led all bench players in Sunday's contest in scoring while tallying a team-high-tying steals total and ending as one of three Pacers with 15 or more points. Smith has recorded 15 or more points in four games this season, his second such performance while coming off the bench.