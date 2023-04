Smith (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Knicks.

Smith didn't participate in Friday's game versus the Pistons due to some knee soreness, though it's also possible he was getting some late-season rest on a Pacers squad that has been eliminated from the playoffs for a bit. Should he return to action in the finale, Smith could play a larger role than usual, depending on the status of other regulars in Indiana's rotation.