Smith has been listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain.

Smith has come off the bench in five of Indiana's last six games but has struggled to produce consistently, as he has scored in double digits just once in that span. The former Maryland product is averaging 8.8 points with 5.3 rebounds per game in December, and if he can't play Monday, then Oshae Brissett and Isaiah Jackson would be in line to get more minutes.