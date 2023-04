Smith is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons due to right knee soreness.

Smith has started three of the last five matchups, averaging 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game. It's unclear whether his knee injury will prevent him from suiting up, but if he's available, his role will depend on whether Myles Turner (back) is able to return from his six-game absence.