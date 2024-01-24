Smith (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
The sore back forced Smith to the sidelines Tuesday, and his minutes were divvied up amongst Obi Toppin, Jarace Walker and Aaron Nesmith. It'll likely be more of the same if Smith is out again Thursday.
