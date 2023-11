Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss his first game of the season due to a left knee sprain. His next chance to suit up will come Friday against Cleveland. In Smith's absence, Isaiah Jackson, Aaron Nesmith and Daniel Theis are candidates for slightly increased roles behind Myles Turner.