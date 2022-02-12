Smith totaled 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Friday's 120-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Smith was traded from the Suns to the Pacers on Thursday and came off the bench for his new team a day after the transaction. The 21-year-old made an impact right away, as he shot 71.4 percent from the floor to score in double figures for the first time since Jan. 28. Although his uptick in playing time was encouraging, it's not yet clear what role he'll have once Terry Taylor (illness) and Isaiah Jackson (ankle) are at full strength.