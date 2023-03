Smith contributed 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 25 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 victory over the Pistons.

Smith shredded the Pistons' revolving door of big men. His 25 minutes played, prompted by Myles Turner being inactive (back), matched his most run since Dec. 5. Smith has been an infrequently utilized player lately, but Saturday shows that he can carry streaming appeal when Turner sits.