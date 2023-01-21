Smith finished Friday's 134-111 loss to the Nuggets with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 16 minutes.

Smith played as the primary backup to Myles Turner, a role that is far from secure moving forward. Isaiah Jackson had assumed the role in the three games prior to Friday, but was relegated in this one. It appears as though the coaching staff will make their decision regarding the role based on the individual matchup, making both players hard to trust outside of deeper formats.