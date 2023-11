Coach Rick Carlisle said Wednesday that Smith (heel) will be re-evaluated early next week, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Smith exited Monday's game against the Trail Blazers and has been diagnosed with a left knee bone bruise and a left heel contusion. He'll be forced to miss at least a week with the injuries, and it's possible he's unavailable for the In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals against the Celtics on Monday. A better idea of his status should come into focus once he's re-evaluated.