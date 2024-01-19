Smith registered 17 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes during Thursday's 126-121 win over Sacramento.

Smith made his 12th straight start for Indiana, and he put together his best game of the campaign with a season-high mark in both points and rebounds. Those numbers led to the Maryland product's second double-double of the season -- his other such performance came all the way back on Nov. 8 against Utah. Smith has managed decent numbers when starting this season, but he'll likely slide back to a reserve role once Pascal Siakam is ready so suit up following Wednesday's trade with Toronto.