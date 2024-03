Smith (illness) didn't play in Sunday's 111-97 win over the Magic.

Just after tipoff, the Pacers announced that Smith was questionable to play due to an illness, despite having not appearing on the injury report beforehand. He ultimately didn't see the court in the win, with Isaiah Jackson entering the rotation in Smith's stead as the backup center. Smith should be considered day-to-day and questionable for Tuesday's game at Oklahoma City.