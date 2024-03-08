Smith supplied 14 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block in 20 minutes during Thursday's 113-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Smith, who was sidelined for nearly two weeks in mid-February due to back spasms, has scored in double figures in back-to-back games and played 20 minutes for the first time since Feb. 4. When at 100 percent, Smith has provided strong production behind Myles Turner, but the former still doesn't need to be on fantasy radars in standard leagues.