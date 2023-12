Smith will start Tuesday's game against Houston, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

The Pacers are making a couple changes to their starting lineup, one of which will be Smith replacing Obi Toppin. Smith has been dealing with injuries for most of December, but he looked terrific Saturday against the Magic. In just 15 minutes, he put up 11 points, two rebounds, one assist and three triples on 4-of-5 shooting from the field.