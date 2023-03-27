Smith will be in the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Mavericks, Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star reports

Smith is getting the spot start with Myles Turner (back) unavailable, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Andrew Nembhard, Jordan Nwora, Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith. As a starter this season, Smith has registered averages of 10.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 triples, 0.8 blocks and 1.3 turnovers per contest on 42.6 percent shooting from the field and 80 percent at the stripe.