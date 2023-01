Smith will start Wednesday's tilt against the Knicks, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Smith draws the starting nod Wednesday in place of Aaron Nesmith, who is sidelined with a non-COVID illness. With Oshae Brissett (hamstring) also absent, there should be ample opportunities for Smith, who has averaged 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds in just 20.2 minutes per game this season.